Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.87 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.