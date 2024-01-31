Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.97 Million Stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ATN International were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 116.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATN International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

