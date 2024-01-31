Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 375,427 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

