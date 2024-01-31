Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLPC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 121.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

PLPC opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $620.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.