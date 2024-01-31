Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,307 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TRST stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

