Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,770 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Fulgent Genetics worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,140 shares of company stock valued at $751,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

