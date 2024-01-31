Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,625 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $488.40 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.67. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

