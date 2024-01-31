Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of OceanFirst Financial worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 35.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

