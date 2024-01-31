Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

