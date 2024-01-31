Barclays Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $236.87 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

