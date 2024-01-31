BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.33.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price objective on shares of BCE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.1866818 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
