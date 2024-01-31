Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $540.66

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 540.66 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 548 ($6.97). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 539 ($6.85), with a volume of 1,322,588 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.57 ($10.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 290.63 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,368.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 533.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.66.

In other Beazley news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,492.60). 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

