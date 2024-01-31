BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BeiGene Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.56. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.17.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

