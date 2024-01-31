Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 99,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 213,923 shares.The stock last traded at $25.29 and had previously closed at $24.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

