BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,159,926.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

