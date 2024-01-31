Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $332.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

