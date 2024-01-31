BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Head to Head Comparison

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) and BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and BioLargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.72 billion 0.17 -$14.92 million ($0.58) -7.61 BioLargo N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -10.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioLargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rayonier Advanced Materials. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.7% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials -2.09% -4.54% -1.62% BioLargo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and BioLargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than BioLargo.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats BioLargo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produce paperboard and packaging products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About BioLargo

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.