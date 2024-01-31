BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.68

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as low as C$8.56. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.71, with a volume of 2,605 shares changing hands.

BioSyent Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$102.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.14.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. BioSyent had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.519802 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

