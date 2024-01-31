BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $810.38 million, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.