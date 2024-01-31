BMO Capital Markets Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of COF stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.