Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $79.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.