Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 318.70%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after acquiring an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,202,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,014,000 after acquiring an additional 952,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
