Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.