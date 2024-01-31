Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BDN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $860.49 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

