Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) Stock Price Down 16%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 50,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 291,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Brera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

