Brett P. Monia Sells 2,285 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 2,285 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $118,248.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,289.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

