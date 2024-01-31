BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 171,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

