Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

Brinker International stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter worth $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

