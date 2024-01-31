Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $51.60

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STM stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.