Brokers Set Expectations for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PUMP. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

ProPetro stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $980.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

