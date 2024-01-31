Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.93. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $209,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

