Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

NYSE BIP opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,553,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,691,000 after buying an additional 618,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

