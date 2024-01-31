Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Jose David Riojas Buys 1,126 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,126 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.
Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
