Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Jose David Riojas Buys 1,126 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Jose David Riojas purchased 1,126 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 2.22%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.