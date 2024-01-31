C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.