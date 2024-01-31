Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

