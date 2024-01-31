Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.40

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.40 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.58), with a volume of 12547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.60 ($1.58).

Cairn Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £789.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

