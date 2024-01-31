Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.4% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.