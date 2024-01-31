California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656,204 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.2 %

SIRI opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

