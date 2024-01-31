California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,871 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MicroStrategy worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $39,506,332. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $519.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.97. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.