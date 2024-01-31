California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWT stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

