Callan Capital LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 23,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.6% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

