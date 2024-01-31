Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.63

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $22.00. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2,714 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $648.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

