Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.