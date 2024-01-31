Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

