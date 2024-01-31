Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.56.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE:GOOS opened at C$16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$827.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$32.81.

In other news, Director John Marshal Davison bought 10,000 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

