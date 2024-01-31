Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$6.70 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEED

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WEED opened at C$6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$4.55 and a 1 year high of C$42.80.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. Insiders own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.