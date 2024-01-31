Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.18

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 104253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 262,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

