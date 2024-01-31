CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.43.

CTRE stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

