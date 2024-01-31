Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Cavco Industries to post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO opened at $333.90 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $365.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total transaction of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 864.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.