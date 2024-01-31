Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.13. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 11,867 shares changing hands.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $440.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
