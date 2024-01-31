Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.13. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 11,867 shares changing hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $440.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

