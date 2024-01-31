Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

